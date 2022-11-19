Woman Has Brilliant Idea for Organizing Jeans

We love a good organizing trick; keeping laundry scent boosters in cereal containers, keeping garden seeds in a photo storing bin, file folding your t-shirts, and storing paper towels on doors.

Now while there are lots of things that just make sense for storage of certain items, there are other things that seem impossible to find a storing hack for. Take jeans as an example, they are bulky, awkward, and can really only be folded. Storing jeans the traditional way of just folding them makes it easy to lose track of what pants you actually own and difficult to find the pair of jeans you need when rushing to get out the door.

Leave it to TikTok to find solutions for just about everything under the sun! User @kylie_nelson1 posted a video that will help us all organize our jeans in a fun, useful, and crafty fashion!

The look of all her jeans hanging is one you’d find in a well organized and designed store. She uses plain thick plastic shower curtain hooks that can be found for cheap at Walmart or Dollar Tree. Folding the pants side belt loop to side belt loop she attaches the shower curtain holder to hold the two sides together, then she places the plastic curtain holder onto the closet dowel. She steps back to show off her organized jean display that shouts store front vibes!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.