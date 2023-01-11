The Jeep Beach 20th Anniversary Edition Has Some Really Cool Details Jeep Fans Will Love

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jeep has a special 20th Anniversary Edition of the Jeep Beach Wrangler. In addition to all of the features you've come to expect in this iconic model, this special edition Jeep boasts some really cool details that will make any Jeep fan swoon. So, let's take a look at all that's new with this limited-run vehicle.

If you're a Jeep fan, this is the one for you. The Jeep Beach 20th Anniversary Edition features a custom-made leather seat with "Jeep Beach" embossed on it. The logo also appears on the door sills, floor mats, and front seatbacks.

The 20th-anniversary badge is an impressive piece of metal that's been color matched to the Jeep's body. The logo is a retro-style graphic of a beach, with "20 Years" written underneath it.

The 20th-anniversary logo is also embroidered on the floor mats and front seatbacks. The logo is not embroidered on the seatbacks but appears as a decal placed on the cloth.

The logos are hidden from view while driving, but they're still a nice touch that catches your attention when walking around in your Jeep with everyone else who has one.

The Jeep Beach 20th Anniversary Edition is a special edition model that commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Jeep Wrangler. It was only produced in 2016, which makes it a rare vehicle.

In addition to celebrating this milestone in Jeep history, this model also provides a unique opportunity for anyone interested in purchasing one of these special Jeeps before they run out! This special edition has some really cool details that even non-Jeep fans will love!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.