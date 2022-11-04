Skip to main content

These Jellyfish Air Planters Are So Stinkin’ Cute

It’s the ingenuity for me.

Have you ever heard of air plants? Like succulents, these fellows are easy to keep up and maintain and, best of all, they can grow without soil! In fact, these plants just need a supportive spot to hang out and, in the wild, they often grow off of trees or other plants, even walls or fences!

This adaptability and lack of the need for soil or even a container means that air plants can be grown in many different ways, especially super creative ones!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Let’s take a look today at Victoria, a New Mexico creator and owner of the AirTings shop, which focuses on air plants, their care, and their growth! She raises and sells a lot of air plants, even to first-time air plant owners, and one of her biggest sellers is ‘jellyfish’.

No, not actual jellyfish, but air plants that have been grown upside down in an urchin shell. A string is then attached to the shell, allowing this piece to hang from wherever you want it to with the plant itself hanging its tendrils downward, swaying in the gentle breeze.

The video shows off a wide array of these jellyfish air plants is stunning, like watching a sea of undulating creatures float by, and you’re almost transported into a whole other world. Best of all with these floating ‘jellyfish’, you can prop them up or hang them by your window, spritz them with water every once in a while and… that’s it! No changing out soil, no having to get a bigger pot, nothing! You may have to trim some tendrils when they get a bit too long, but they’re probably the easiest thing to care for outside of a pet rock.

And a lot, lot nicer to look at…


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Christmas wrapping paper
Article

Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

flower magnets
Article

Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

putting up wallpaper
Article

Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper

fire extinguisher
Article

Man Transforms Defunct Fire Extinguisher Into Cool Lamp

moving in together
Article

Man’s Advice for Moving In With a Woman Is Pretty Solid

DIY Christmas wreath
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Holiday Mirror Wreath Out of Dollar Tree Items

cleaning dust
Article

This Rant About Cleaning Kitchens Could Not Be More Accurate

shutterstock_477814477
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Vintage Barbie Jeep Into the Best Planter

christmas tree collar
Article

Woman Dupes Crazy Expensive Christmas Tree 'Collar' For Only $10

modern kitchen
Article

Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…

shutterstock_1767257948
Article

Woman Transforms Old French Magazines Into Beautiful Art

trick or treaters
Article

Trick-or-Treaters Show Up to Woman's Porch to Get Candy Bags, but Got This Instead…

TV in living room
Article

Dad’s Bookcase Cleverly Hides the TV When It’s Not In Use

old cottage home
Article

New England Couple Shows Off Their Almost 400-Year-Old Cottage And We Are In Love

organic bar soap
Article

This Soap Bar Holder Keeps Your Soap From Getting Soggy

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.