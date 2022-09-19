Skip to main content

Jewish Couple Does Something Really Unique With the Broken Glass From Their Wedding

This is such a cool and creative idea.

Weddings always give the bride and groom to do something creative and show off their uniqueness. While some couples opt to keep their wedding traditional, others look into doing something a little more special to commemorate their special day.

While it’s typical for Jewish couples to break glass during their wedding ceremony for a multitude of special reasons, this couple didn’t stop at simply breaking the glass, they did something special with it afterwards.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video uploaded by TikTok content creator @stephanie.e.berger, the bride and groom followed the Jewish tradition of breaking the glass, but rather than just simply holding onto the cloth that contained the shattered glass, the couple turned the broken glass into a mezuzah for their new house. As explained in the quick video that’s already amassed over one million views, it’s a Jewish tradition to hang a mezuzah on your door.

Viewers and followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “OMG THIS IS AN EXCELLENT IDEA!!! We still have most of our glass,” @danielle_raed shared. “This is so cute! My parents have their glass in a little prism with the wedding details engraved and still have it 23 years later!” @__shiran__ wrote. “Stop this is the cutest idea,” @dayra2the_rescue commented.

We share the same sentiments as the comment section — this is such a beautiful idea! If you’re interested in doing the same thing with the glass from your wedding, this couple mentioned they worked with EnnyMosaic on Etsy!

