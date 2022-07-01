Skip to main content

This Red, White and Blue Floral Arrangement Is So Perfect For the 4th of July

This flower work will make your dining table pop for the holiday!

The 4th of July is approaching quickly and if you’re hosting a soirée to commemorate the holiday, then you likely already have the food and fireworks ready to go, but what about decorations?

DIY decor is always great, but if you’re running short on time then this floral arrangement from the floral obsessed TikTok user @fivefootfeminine has the perfect red, white and blue floral arrangement to celebrate the holiday weekend!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This floral arrangement is not only beautiful, but is a great way to get your guests into the holiday spirit. All she did was place a glass jar into her vase and placed tiny string lights inside the glass jar. Next, she took six long strips of clear scotch tape and applied it across the vase in a horizontal and vertical pattern to create little squares. Next, she simply took her red, white and blue faux flowers and used the tape stitching pattern as a guide to place the flowers in the vase.

Aside from being a beautiful floral arrangement, the best part about this easy DIY is that it only takes roughly five minutes to do!

