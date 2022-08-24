Woman Spots a “Jurassic Park” Themed Pollinator Garden During Walk and It’s Brilliant

Taking our evening walk through our neighborhood isn’t always easy especially after a long day at work when you just want to go home and rest, but one thing that makes it easier to take our evening walks is when we have a beautiful scenery to enjoy during the walk.

From beautiful mountain views, to a variety of bright-colored flowers spread across a garden, scenic views always make for a better walk and the proof is in this video uploaded from TikTok content creator and school librarian @bibliophilebeth.

While going for a walk in her neighborhood, the “library lady” found an amazing “Jurassic Park” themed garden located behind her school. Composed of a variety of colorful flowers, the beautiful front yard’s garden also included an unexpected addition — dinosaurs. From Tyrannosaurus Rex to Triceratops, this garden appeared to include just about every dinosaur that would make any dinosaur-loving individual happy!

We love how the owner of this beautiful front yard not only included an abundance of colorful flowers to help make this garden absolutely breathtaking, but also added dinosaurs to the mix to give it a unique touch.

The comment section was filled with so many people who adored this stunning pollinator garden, but we couldn’t agree more with this particular comment from TikTok user @conleekaren31 “Well, I know what I’m aiming for my yard to look like next spring!”

Uhhh so are we!