Kentucky Man’s Backyard Is a True Summer Oasis, Complete With An Epic Pool Slide

Homes, and their backyards, are kind of our thing here on DenGarden. We love them in all their vibrant glory, and we especially love to see each homeowner’s unique differences to make their backyard stand out from the rest. Maybe it is adding a small patio, or adding fairy lights all along your garden wall. We love it all!

But one Kentucky man’s backyard takes the cake, and we cannot wait to share with you all the beautiful and totally awesome details!

So Jordan (blessedwiththebst) on TikTok has a backyard that we bet is the envy of all the neighbors. There are multiple people in the comment section who agree with us, many wondering if this is actually Jordan’s home or some sort of neat resort, while others are trying really hard to get an invite over to enjoy this one man’s backyard oasis.

The amazing slide that goes all the way from the patio on top of a small hill right down to a pool is flanked the whole way down by electric lantern lights, which means you can enjoy a slide down even at night. Even the trickling of water alone adds to the whole resort vibe, and we are here for it.

Next, we have to mention the full-on tiki bar and patio with a second pool! Yes, you saw and read that right, a second pool. Looking out over the rest of the backyard there are draped lights hanging from the numerous trees, a few extra shaded sitting places, and we’d bet there was a great place to barbecue out there as well.

Now, we won’t lie; we would pay to visit this man’s house and hang out for an evening.