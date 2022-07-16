Skip to main content

Kentucky Man’s Backyard Is a True Summer Oasis, Complete With An Epic Pool Slide

You have to see this backyard to believe it.

Homes, and their backyards, are kind of our thing here on DenGarden. We love them in all their vibrant glory, and we especially love to see each homeowner’s unique differences to make their backyard stand out from the rest. Maybe it is adding a small patio, or adding fairy lights all along your garden wall. We love it all!

But one Kentucky man’s backyard takes the cake, and we cannot wait to share with you all the beautiful and totally awesome details!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Jordan (blessedwiththebst) on TikTok has a backyard that we bet is the envy of all the neighbors. There are multiple people in the comment section who agree with us, many wondering if this is actually Jordan’s home or some sort of neat resort, while others are trying really hard to get an invite over to enjoy this one man’s backyard oasis.

The amazing slide that goes all the way from the patio on top of a small hill right down to a pool is flanked the whole way down by electric lantern lights, which means you can enjoy a slide down even at night. Even the trickling of water alone adds to the whole resort vibe, and we are here for it.

Next, we have to mention the full-on tiki bar and patio with a second pool! Yes, you saw and read that right, a second pool. Looking out over the rest of the backyard there are draped lights hanging from the numerous trees, a few extra shaded sitting places, and we’d bet there was a great place to barbecue out there as well.

Now, we won’t lie; we would pay to visit this man’s house and hang out for an evening. 

bugs in kitchen
Article

If You Have Gnats Around the House, You Actually Need to Clean Your Drains

4 hours ago
shutterstock_1777559918
Article

Get Rid of Pesky House Flies With This DIY Elixir

5 hours ago
Snake Plant In Window
Article

Woman Comes Up With ‘Sneaky' Trick to Trim Snake Plants

21 hours ago
Dollhouse
Article

Woman Finds Dollhouse Grandpa Built On Facebook Marketplace and Restores It to Its Former Glory

21 hours ago
Bright flowers
Article

New York Woman Decorates Tote Bag With Hammered Flowers and the Result Is Stunning

23 hours ago
Crutches
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Crutches a Second Life and Turns Them Into a Functional Bookshelf

Jul 15, 2022
shutterstock_1932645713
Article

If You Want To Deep Clean Your Oven, Stop Throwing Away Your Eggshells

Jul 15, 2022
Sunset castle mirror
Article

Woman Upgrades Thrifted Sconce and It’s New Look Is Magical

Jul 15, 2022
garden fence
Article

Couple Transforms Backyard and Saves Thousands of Dollars By Using Unconventional Materials

Jul 14, 2022
lofted bed
Article

Mom Ditches Idea of Bunk Beds for DIY ‘Loft Beds’ and Your Kids Are Gonna’ Want Them Too!

Jul 14, 2022
watering plants
Article

Man’s Genius Hack Might Save Your Plants From Dying While On Vacation

Jul 14, 2022
upside down tomato plants
Article

Woman Brilliantly Grows Tomatoes Upside Down

Jul 14, 2022
shutterstock_1913276497
Article

This Simple Makeover Can Transform Any Staircase In 2 Easy Steps

Jul 14, 2022
Carrots
Article

Woman Has Perfect Trick for Regrowing Carrots From Old Ones

Jul 14, 2022
home renovation
Article

Young Woman Shares Her Secret For Renovating Her Home for Only $2k

Jul 14, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.