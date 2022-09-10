This DIY Dollar Store Keurig Caddy Is Made Out Of Paper Towel Holders And Ingenuity

An organized kitchen makes life in the morning so much easier. Especially when it comes to the morning cup of glory - coffee. However, most people are busy in the morning and need something quick and easy, like a Keurig. Keurig cups are cute and easy to use but storing them can be a hassle. With that said, if you're a Keurig user- like me - and you love the convenience of a single cup of coffee available by the push of a button but don’t really know where or how to store the cute, little Keurig cups, keep scrolling.

TikTok user @paigedidthat shows us in her video how to transform random finds at the Dollar Tree into a fun little DIY kitchen project, creating a coffee caddy for her Keurig cups. This DIY project is budget friendly and doesn’t require you to be a professional, the steps are easy to follow.

Doesn’t this look like something you could find at Target or Amazon? And all you really need is some strong glue to bond the materials together, some spray paint, and some patience. The video, which is by 27.3K likes, also has a handful of comments complimenting the TikTok creator on how creative she is and that it looks cute. Others mentioned that the Dollar Tree she goes to has a better variety of items than theirs.

While this might be true where you won’t be able to find the same items she used in her DIY project, it’s all about being creative and working with what you got. So don’t be discouraged, always have a plan B handy.