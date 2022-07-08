See Practically Every Corner of Khloé Kardashian's Home In Less Than 60 Seconds

You know, just in case you don't see enough of the reality star

Whether or not you’re a fan of the highly-publicized Kardashian family, they’re everywhere and practically everything from their dating lives to the inside of their homes is constantly on display for public viewing, whether through your TV screen or your phone.

Up on the deck for today’s quick viewing of Hulu’s reality television show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” is Khloé Kardashian giving Scott Disick (and the television audience) a quick glimpse of her mansion, and well, it’s probably what you’d expect from the reality star.

WATCH THE VIDEO

As seen in the quick 60-second video uploaded by TikTok account and Kardashian fan page @kardashiiansdaily, the reality star gives us a glimpse of her mega mansion showing us the huge windows, neutral colored furniture, well-equipped gym, movie theatre, and overall minimalistic style of the home. While the home itself is beautiful, it’s the kitchen’s pantry that we’re high-key impressed with! She converted one of her garage’s into a pantry and not only does it practically have every popular snack imaginable - gummy bears, cookies, fig bars, to name a few - it’s also amazingly organized!

Kardashian mentioned that he pantry is one her favorite parts in her home and honestly, it’s ours, too!