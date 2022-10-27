Skip to main content

This 10-Year-Old Kid’s Spray Paint Art Deserves To Be Hung Up

It’s actually stunning and watching her create it is fascinating.

We all love when our kids come running to us with their arms stretched out in front of them gripping a piece of paper with scribbles and doodles that they drew, painted, or stickered. The joy in their eyes as they hand over their art is priceless. As are kid’s grow they develop their own unique artistic style, favoring certain designs, colors, and materials to make their art.

Proud parent @dayofthecakes posted a TikTok video showcasing the talents her daughter has using spray paints to create quite unique art. Her skill is immaculate and she is only 10!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Her daughter seems to have quite the process down for creating her unique art. She starts by creates shapes in both corners which later are believed to be moons in a galaxy. Each can of paint she picks up creates a fascinating layer to her design, she covers the moon and stars on the background of the galaxy to preserve their appearance. She adds multiple layers of colors to create the galaxy backdrop. The final touch is a splatter of white to create twinkly stars.

Her skill and talent is so admirable, and she is only 10!

Chickens
Article

Farmer places Pumpkin in Chicken Coop for Them to “Carve” and the Results are Amazing

Window Pane
Article

Woman Make Massive DIY Window Pane Mirror For Under $50

creepy skull
Article

Someone Donated a Skull to GoodWill and It Looked Suspiciously Realistic

Kitchen shears cutting chives
Article

Are You Kitchen Shears Dull? If So, You Need to Try This Easy Hack!

empty candle jar
Article

This Refillable Candle Cuts Out Totally Unnecessary Waste

organic bar soap
Article

Still Throwing Away Leftover Bars of Soap? Do This Instead!

shutterstock_1340272742
Article

Watch How a Walnut Transforms Into a Polly-Pocket Sized Library

abandoned home
Article

Abandoned Georgia Home Looks Exactly How Family Left It Years Ago

reupholstering couch
Article

Man Revives GoodWill Couch With Two Cheap Blankets From Target

Kitchen stove
Article

So This Is How You Prevent Food From Falling In Between the Counter and Stove

glass terrariums
Article

Man’s DIY Terrarium Earrings Are Super Simple to Make

plastic water bottles
Article

Mom Has Perfect Hack For Random Water Bottles Left Everywhere

dead plant
Article

Woman Leaves Husband In Charge Of Her Plants While She Traveled and It Did Not Go Well

door sign
Article

This Interchangeable Door Sign Is The Stuff Of Dreams

shutterstock_508579411
Article

This DIY Christmas Candle Ring Super Easy To Make

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.