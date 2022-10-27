This 10-Year-Old Kid’s Spray Paint Art Deserves To Be Hung Up

We all love when our kids come running to us with their arms stretched out in front of them gripping a piece of paper with scribbles and doodles that they drew, painted, or stickered. The joy in their eyes as they hand over their art is priceless. As are kid’s grow they develop their own unique artistic style, favoring certain designs, colors, and materials to make their art.

Proud parent @dayofthecakes posted a TikTok video showcasing the talents her daughter has using spray paints to create quite unique art. Her skill is immaculate and she is only 10!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Her daughter seems to have quite the process down for creating her unique art. She starts by creates shapes in both corners which later are believed to be moons in a galaxy. Each can of paint she picks up creates a fascinating layer to her design, she covers the moon and stars on the background of the galaxy to preserve their appearance. She adds multiple layers of colors to create the galaxy backdrop. The final touch is a splatter of white to create twinkly stars.

Her skill and talent is so admirable, and she is only 10!