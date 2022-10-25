Here Is Your Daily Proof That There Is Still Good In The World

We often get a lot of bad news hitting us every day, even every hour. There’s so much negative in the world that it would probably benefit us to step back and away from the internet for just a little bit. But there are occasionally those little bright spots, times when a friendly neighbor does something for a kid in their neighborhood, or someone helps out the elderly.

Today we’d like to spotlight something that will, hopefully, make your heart just a little bit warmer.

Kristi Brown lives on a small ranch with some cattle and other critters, so her kids have grown up around them as well. And living on a ranch means that there are certain aspects of that life that rise up, like a mama dying and leaving her calf behind to be bottlefed by its new caretakers.

Luckily Kristi’s family has been prepared for this, so when they recently had just such a calf come into their care, they knew exactly what to do. However, one kid took extra special attention to their newest family member, and one cool night decided that she didn’t want the poor thing to be alone.

Kristi, knowing her daughter’s attachment to this little calf, knew that her daughter was probably out with the baby one evening when she wasn’t inside, so she headed out to wrangle up her daughter and bring her back in. What she wasn’t expecting was for the two to be laying out in the corral, snuggled up together under a blanket, and having a nice snooze while also keeping each other warm.

The two are obviously quite comfortable, though Kristi does soon bring her daughter back indoors, and we are left with the cutest image of the two ‘kiddos’ being snuggle bugs with one another. We only hope that their sweet relationship continues even after the calf gets bigger!