This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

We’ve previously discussed how difficult it can sometimes be to have your husband help you clean the house, but, they aren’t the only family members that we struggle with. Our kids can also be hard to get on board with our cleaning regimen, especially if it’s something they weren’t shown to do when they were younger.

However, TikTok user and cleaning aficionado @taiwoshome doesn’t appear to have an issue with getting her son @amirmason_ on board to clean his room and bathroom, as a matter of fact, his Sunday deep clean routine is probably better than most adults!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It’s clearly obvious that @taiwoshome taught him earlier on how essential it is to have a clean space, as well as how to do clean, because @amirmason_ doesn’t just do a basic clean — oh no, he actually moves things around to clean underneath them and he’s even organized! He starts the video by removing everything from his bathroom counter to clean and disinfect both the counter and sink, before proceeding to clean off the mirror. Next, he neatly places everything back on to the counter and allows the robot vacuum to clean the floor while he cleans his bedroom from top to bottom — making his bed, organizing his desk area and replacing his trash bag in the trashcan.

Much like his followers and viewers in the comment section, we are impressed!

Great job mom!

