Skip to main content

This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

We can learn a thing or two from him!

We’ve previously discussed how difficult it can sometimes be to have your husband help you clean the house, but, they aren’t the only family members that we struggle with. Our kids can also be hard to get on board with our cleaning regimen, especially if it’s something they weren’t shown to do when they were younger.

However, TikTok user and cleaning aficionado @taiwoshome doesn’t appear to have an issue with getting her son @amirmason_ on board to clean his room and bathroom, as a matter of fact, his Sunday deep clean routine is probably better than most adults!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It’s clearly obvious that @taiwoshome taught him earlier on how essential it is to have a clean space, as well as how to do clean, because @amirmason_ doesn’t just do a basic clean — oh no, he actually moves things around to clean underneath them and he’s even organized! He starts the video by removing everything from his bathroom counter to clean and disinfect both the counter and sink, before proceeding to clean off the mirror. Next, he neatly places everything back on to the counter and allows the robot vacuum to clean the floor while he cleans his bedroom from top to bottom — making his bed, organizing his desk area and replacing his trash bag in the trashcan.

Much like his followers and viewers in the comment section, we are impressed!

Great job mom!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

small hot houses
Article

Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

kitchen sink
Article

Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

Glass jar plants
Article

Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

lemon tree
Article

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

lamp shade
Article

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

painting tiles
Article

Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

mom kitchen renovations
Article

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

playing with shaving cream
Article

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Target aisles
Article

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.