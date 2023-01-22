Mom Paints Kids Toy Black, and It Looks Really Cool

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kids toys are not necessarily made to please the aesthetic of your home, instead they are meant to entertain you kid, make them happy, and hopefully give you a few minutes to peacefully have to yourself.

There are some toys however that do have a more sophisticated look to them. Take wood toys for example, they are a little more clean, modern, and look a bit better in the house. TikToker and mom @r3turn0fthemack went above and beyond to make her kids toys match her aesthetic.

The woman takes a kids wooden toaster set, and does one thing to it to make it match her aesthetic, she paints it black.

The wooden toy toaster set includes yellow butter cubes, a fried egg, a yellow bottle of mustard, a butter knife, two blue plates and a blue toaster. These items are cut but when the woman paints them they become even more cute. The first item she paints is the yellow mustard bottle, which gets coated white with a tiny honey bee on it, above the bee she paints the word “honey” transforming the little bottle. Next and perhaps the best is the toasted and plate, previously blue, she paints them both black, covering the entire plate, and the body of the toaster leaving the knob white and the base wooden.

Even if her kid doesn’t love it… we do!

