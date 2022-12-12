Mom Makes Over Daughters’ Playroom on a Tight Budget But You’d Never Know It

Having a special space dedicated for playing is such an important aspect of a home if you have space that allows for it. Having a dedicated play room allows your kids to pull out all of their toys, make a mess, and play for hours on end without the struggle of trying to keep a space clean if quest are coming over, you need the living room to do some after hours work, or you simply want to enjoy a clean and tidy house.

Going above and beyond a dedicated playroom for your children is reinventing the space and giving it the ultimate makeover to match the whimsical attitudes of your kids. Home remodeling and interior design can be expensive but with the right DIY you can make the playroom of your kids dreams on a tight budget. Artist and mom @auburnartisan has done exactly this and she posted a video to TikTok showing off her creative playroom flip.

Starting with a basic room she used masking tape to create thick yellow stripes along the wall, added fun painted curves and different shapes, and chose colors that were fun, funky, and sparked imagination. She installed shelves to hold all of the children’s books and create a fun reading nook, hung toys from the wall and fun decorative items, and placed a large bright polka dot rug in the middle for comfort and color!

