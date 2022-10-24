Professional Organizer Shows How She Organizes A Kid's Room And We are Taking Notes!

Organizing your space is never an easy task. Add a little kid in their own room into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for a long and arduous task that could take up your entire evening. And unfortunately, if you don’t have a plan in place for keeping everything organized, you’re just going to wind up with the same problem months, if not weeks, later.

Luckily we’ve got one professional organizer who has shared with us several tips and tricks that she used while helping organize a client’s kiddy room and you can use those same tips for your own house!

Kaylie runs the channel TidyCadeMyPro and, as a professional organizer, the channel is dedicated to her sharing cleaning and organizing tips! Many of the things she shares may seem like common sense, but to a lot of us, they are completely new and novel ideas.

The room she is tackling today is a kid’s room, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t large, or messy. In fact, there’s enough mess that she says it took her six hours to get through and organize everything, though the end result truly is worth it!

She starts off by taking all of the biggest things off of the floor and putting them on the bed - both opening up space so she can start organizing and letting her see everything that is there to work with. Next Kayle gets out some empty bins and starts creating categories she can sort the toys and small items into. Once the floor is mostly clear she moves into unpacking and sorting through the tons of stuff that is in the closet, making sure everything has a place.

Kaylie wraps the room up by putting everything that she has previously sorted into more long-term storage spaces and organizing that in the room so everything is easily accessible. Anything left over is left for mom to look through and sort herself, just because Kaylie doesn’t want to throw something away if it isn’t obviously trash. She then adds labels (the biggest tip) and that’s it! A clean and totally organized room that hopefully the little girl and her client can follow through on!