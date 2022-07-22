We have to admit it, we love Kirkland's. This home and decor shop is excellent for all things living-related, but the pieces can also come with quite the hefty price tag, especially when we are looking at larger pieces like coffee tables or dining room decor.

This price tag is precisely why we love the creators of TikTok, who come up with creative and inventive ways of duping our favorite looks!

Today’s perfectly duped look comes to us from Whitney of WhiskeyandWhit over on TikTok. Like many of us, she loves Kirkland’s but balks at the pricing on the tags and so comes up with creative workarounds for making the same look at home for less.

Instead, Whitney headed over to her local Home Depot and got a little over thirty dollars worth of lumber for her project. She followed that up by bringing it home, cutting everything up to the size she needed, and sanding down everything so it would be nice and smooth for the next step.

The thinner and smaller pieces of wood were then used to create two frames with pocket screw holes, then the now whole frame was spray painted a deep black to help mimic the black metal frame of the original Kirkland’s table. This part is where you’ll save a bunch of money, as finding or creating a similar metal frame can become quite pricy.

As for the final steps, the top board is stained and a few more screws are added to keep the whole thing together, and voila! Perfectly duped Kirkland’s table for less than a quarter of what it would cost retail! And while Whitney says she will be using said table outdoors, we would be happy displaying it in the living room of our own homes!