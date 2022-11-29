These Kitchen Folding Hacks Are What You Need for More Storage and Organization

One of my favorite types of videos to stumble across on TikTok besides the good ole’ DIY tutorials, are storage and organization hacks. I mean, because seriously, it’s amazing how changing the orientation of the way something is folded can potentially create such a drastic amount of free space and also provide a neater look in different areas of your home.

While you may or may not have been on the hunt for simple methods to organize your kitchen to create more storage and organization, we found a video from TikTok content creator @effectivespaces that will make you suddenly want to stop what you’re currently doing to make these small changes that can yield big results in a matter of minutes!

This easy DIY has over 12.5 million views and we can totally understand why. Starting off the video, she shows us how to easily fold a kitchen towel in half before folding it again and folding the ends once more towards each other and tucking one end into the pocket, creating a simple and neat fold and tucking it away into the drawer. She then goes on to show us how to easily fold a package of flour to give it a more neat appearance; resoluble shopping bags (which we are stunned by how neat her grocery bags looked after folding them; and lastly how to beautifully fold a bag popcorn.

Seriously, these folding hacks are superior! We now can move past stuffing our grocery bags into another bag, thanks to this helpful hack!

