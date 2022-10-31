Skip to main content

Watch This Woman Transform Her Kitchen With One Simple Hack

This is such a great idea!

When I think back to my first apartment, it just gives me goosebumps but if TikTok would have existed back then, I am sure I could have made it somewhat cute and liveable. Such as this easy renter-friendly bathroom makeover. However, sometimes we just find ourselves in apartment situations because of convenience and often because of budget reasons, and therefore the home we try to make, screams for a much-needed makeover. 

And where some makeover ideas can be easily accomplished, other ideas can give us obstacles as a renter. But there are ways to overcome these, as TikToker Rysa of @girliewithadrill shares in her video about a renter-friendly hack for your kitchen. 

I wish I thought of this instead of painting my old kitchen cabinets. Such a great idea!

This open cabinet look gives loft-like vibes and makes everything somewhat bigger. The best part about this hack, it won't get your landlord mad. All you have to do - after moving out - is install the cabinet doors again, and it will look like new. 

Sometimes plain wood cabinets can look stylish if you're going with a rustic theme. However, if you think the plain wood look is kind of boring, you can give it some color by adding contact paper.

All that Rysa did was remove the cabinet doors, including the hardware. She then removed the contact paper the previous owner left on the shelves and rearranged them. 

And lastly, she organized her cups and dishes and even bought new ones to add some color. 

So simple, yet effective!

