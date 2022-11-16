This Woman Shares a Renter-Friendly Kitchen Hack You Want to Add to Your Kitchen As Well

When it comes to small spaces in your home, you often have to improvise to make the area functional but also practical. Especially living in a studio loft apartment. However, what also matters - if you rent your home - is that whatever renovation you do, is renter-friendly, so you can get your deposit back.

TikTok creator Libby Rasmussen (@libbylivingcolorfully) shows us in her video a few great renter-friendly hacks on how to update and organize a small kitchen. What a win-win!

The pegboard wall is just genius!

As you can see, Libby and her boyfriend did a few changes to their kitchen. They started off by updating their plain-looking tiles with checkered peel-and-stick tiles to give their kitchen more of a modern look. These peel-and-stick tiles are easy to apply, inexpensive, and most importantly; renter-friendly.

Then they added a pegboard wall that Libby painted in blue, which they got professionally cut and installed by a contractor. These pegboard walls are also renter-friendly, look cool, and add more storage to the kitchen, since everything can be hung up. It also gives an industrial vibe and goes well with the rest of the apartment aesthetic.

The last thing on their list was upgrading their locker, which they use as a pantry. And by upgrading I mean, they just gave it a well-deserved paint job in the color yellow.

That's it. However, updating the kitchen with only three things certainly makes a difference.

