Couple Shares Dirty Secret Kitchen Is “Hiding”

And anyone in a similar situation may want to steal the idea.

Certain things in your home might be less aestetic to the eye than others, and people like to camouflage them - such as TVs - to pretend they are paintings, or just hidden in plain sight.

The owner of TikTok account @homestyle_bycarly had a similar dilemma, but in the kitchen. In her video, she shares how she was able to hide it tastefully, and make it her dirty, little secret. Although it's clean! Let's check it out.

As you can see, she and her husband custom-built the cabinets to hide the boiler, so it would fit the rest of the kitchen. And when they need to get to it, they can just pop it out.

All you need is some scrapwood, hinges, and screws if the cabinet is non-existing. If your boiler is hidden behind a cabinet door, but the bottom is showing, you can easily put together a box with scrapwood and screws that you can pop in and out, like you see in the video.

As TikToker @givemeallthewine commentedm

"Looks brilliant."

And TikToker @chippysam1991 mentioned,

"Not a bad idea at all!"

Another person (@drebee88) person wrote,

"Thats pretty cool. Then it just pops off when you need into it."

