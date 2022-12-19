The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's not always the case that you need to spend a lot of money to get the look you want. For example, this woman redecorated her kitchen for under $30. Yes, really!

People in the comments had some pretty strong opinions about this woman's interior decorating sense.

"Whyyyy didn’t you paint the cabinet white?" @Sarah Vazquez

"This is a redecorate, not a remodel," pointed out @user9618569487673. Which makes a lot of sense considering she only used contact paper. But honestly, we get how covering up those outdated cabinets really changed the whole kitchen.

Others just offered useful advice, sans judgment.

"You won’t be able to put hot plates or cups on your counter because the paper will melt. Just FYI." @Shalena Mendoza

This is a great way to spice up your kitchen for a party or give it a fresh look. It doesn't take long, and the results are impressive—even your mom would be impressed!

Contact paper is easy to make an impression without breaking the bank if you're on a budget. You can buy some online or at any craft store.

The most important part is using a razor blade to cut out excess paper around the seams. Please leave a little extra paper to cover any blemishes, but be sure that you don't leave too much extra, or it will be impossible to fold the paper back into place.

