Austin DIYer Transforms Her Kitchen On a $0 Budget

Little changes can make a huge difference

Between design shows and social media DIY posts, we’re happily bombarded with home design inspiration through so many channels. While we’re always impressed with artisans whose unmatched skills allow them to create or build just about anything, we’re not always here for the hefty price tag that comes with making our home décor dreams a reality. And neither is TikTok content creator @mirandawaldron.

Rather than spend any money renovating her kitchen, she found a way to transform her kitchen spending absolutely nothing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Originally, her old kitchen cabinets were all painted white with black door handles. Using citrus strip that she got from her local reuse center, she applied to the screws on the cabinet doors to help with removing them from the hinges. Next, she simply used two sample jugs of paint that she also got from the reuse center, and painted the cabinets. Thankfully, those two samples of paint were just enough to do this quick and easy renovation.

The finished project turned out so cute! We love how modern it looks now that she has open-faced cabinets.

The before and after look of the project is amazing. Who knew that the small change would make such a huge difference?!

