Man Builds the Perfect Space Saver For Annoying Gap Next to Fridge

Most of us may have that small space between our refrigerator and our countertop. If you’re familiar with that space, then you likely either turned it into a makeshift storage where you keep your broom, dustpan and Swiffer, or you have no idea what to do with it and are simply annoyed with the fact that’s even there in the first place.

The latter is what TikTok content creator @joniscolin was experiencing with his rather large fridge-to-countertop gap, until he decided to get rid of that empty space by creating the perfect space saver!

While browsing on Pinterest, the artist and DIYer was inspired by a tall shelf designed by interior designer, Tatiana Sauliak, and decided to build a smaller version of it customized to fit in between the awkward space. After gathering and preparing the appropriate wood pieces needed to build the custom shelf, he painted the inside faces of the wood a pretty terracotta color before assembling to make the job easier. After assembling the pieces, he finished painting the entire shelf, let it dry and placed it in the space where he used it to hold wine bottles and cute modern pieces of décor.

We not how well this turned out, as well as how he built this himself!

Our only question is if he plans on selling theses, because if so, please point us in the direction of his website, please!

