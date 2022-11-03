Skip to main content

Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…

Trust us, it's a game changer

One of the main areas kids typically like to run around in is the kitchen area, which makes sense given kids love being around their parents and you’re likely in the kitchen a lot throughout the day preparing meals and cleaning. Toddlers can’t do much in the kitchen besides get into things within reach and one of those things they typically like to play with are the kitchen towels that are usually hanging on the door of the stove, which likely means your kitchen towels spend a lot of time on the floor as well.

If this is something you experience on a daily basis, then you may want to try this simple kitchen towel hack from TikTok user @makayla_kim_thomas!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s already amassed over two million views, the mom shows us an easy way to tie the kitchen towels that consist of folding the towel in half lengthwise and fold it over the stove’s door handle, creating a little loop. Next, you’ll simply take the two ends of the towel and slide it through that loop to create a secured kitchen towel that can still easily dry wet hands, but will no longer fall to the floor.

We love how simple and effective this kitchen hack is!

