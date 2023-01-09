Man Has Simple Hack for Keeping Kitchen Towels Organized In Drawers

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all have that drawer in our kitchens, you know the tiny little drawer that's about half the size of the normal ones. In this drawer we stuff it with kitchen towels, one laid on top of the other. This method is so ineffective because all the other towels we own get lost behind the three that are on top. So in turn we end up cycling through only a few kitchen towels and the bottom ones get lost and stuffed away forever.

Storing kitchen towels, one stacked on top of the other, is the least efficient way to store kitchen towels, and TikToker @stevethomas__ posted a video showing the easiest way to store your kitchen towels so none of them get lost at the bottom.

The man has the perfect hack for storing these towels, in neat rolls.

The man takes his towel stack out of the kitchen drawer and lays them on the counter. To make the rolls he first folds them in half, then into thirds, and rolls them up tightly, similar to how you would fold a full sized bathroom towel.

This hack is so nifty because you can set all the towel rolls in the drawer and when you open it you get a perfect view of your towel inventory, where no towel gets left behind or stuffed in the bottom.

