Woman Shares How In Four Months She Transformed Her 80s Kitchen Into a Modern Dream

The 1980s may have been the decade that probably had some of the most interesting fashion trends, however the interesting (and sometimes shocking) style options didn’t just stop at the clothing, houses were also apart of the decade’s interesting style.

The 80s aesthetic was bold and in your face and while those may be good qualities to have at times, it sometimes didn’t carry over well into home’s style and décor. And one person who knows all about this, is TikTok DIY queen @delancey.diy. She was able to transform her 1988 kitchen into a modern masterpiece and we’re impressed with both the final look and the fact that she did this for under $5,000!

\While her kitchen was actually rather simple and somewhat plain before the makeover, it definitely had the all-wood everything style that was popular during the decade and rather than just accept her kitchen as-is, she opted to transform it herself and she did an amazing job!

Some of the changes she made to the space was adding recess lighting to brighten the room, as well, as painting everything in the kitchen — including the cabinets in which she took down, sanded and then proceeded to paint white. She also added laminate countertops, a single bowl sink, an arch to the doorway and she even built a bay window seating area that also served as hidden storage in the kitchen space.

With the help of her family (including her young kids!), she was able to transform the kitchen into a beautiful modern space in four months an we love the outcome!

