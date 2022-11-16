If You Love Plants, You’re Going to be Obsessed With the Japanese Practice of Kokedama

If you’ve never heard of kokedama, then don’t worry! I hadn’t heard of it either before this video! Luckily learning different techniques and ways of doing things from other cultures is so incredibly important and interesting, especially when it can give old pieces new life or maybe teaches you a new and better way of doing things!

So today let’s dive into what kokedama is and how it works with our friend Tanner, the Planter, Mitchell!

So kokedama, in and of itself, is a combination of art and gardening, something that the Japanese people do extremely well! This style of gardening is an ancient one, and tied closely to bonsai cultivation and other, similar, gardening techniques that elevate the process into something closer to an art form. However, it is a bit simpler than training up a bonsai yourself, and can be done to most (though not all) indoor house plants!



Essentially with kokedama you are taking your plant and, instead of putting it into a planter, you will instead take the root ball and soak it in a mud ball. This mud ball replaces the sheer amount of soil that would normally be in a planter and helps keeps the roots protected and well-fed - essentially acting as a living container.

After the mud ball is thoroughly encasing the roots, you then cover that with a layer of moss. Now, this works because moss tends to grow almost like a sheet, which you can wrap around the roots and mud ball, holding everything together. Finally you will take some string or yarn and wrap it around the moss ball, adding a touch of extra stability as well as artistry.

The best part about this whole thing is that you only have to change the moss every couple of years, and to water the plant, just dunk the entire moss ball in some water! You can then display it on a decorative plate, hang it suspended in front of a window - pretty much do with it whatever you want!

Pretty creative, huh?



