Skip to main content

Woman Screens In Porch With Thrifted Lace

That’s one way to keep the mosquitos out…

Bugs are simply a part of the way of life, especially if you live in the South, live somewhere close to the woods, or really… Live just about anywhere, now that we think about it. That is why humans have come up with hundreds of thousands of ways to get rid of them or keep them out of our houses.

But one savvy creator may have come up with the perfect solution, at least for those who live in houses that have open porches!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Emily Moody, aka the MagnificentEmmi on TikTok, has a giant back porch that is pretty open to the elements, and thus also open to all the bugs that can come flying or crawling into her space. So what is someone to do, especially if they don’t want to use harsh sprays and chemicals, as Emily tries not to do?

They go out and buy lace. Lots and lots of Thrift Store Lace. She then starts tacking up the long rolls of lace, nail-gunning it to the top roof of her porch and the top railing along the middle, stretching the fabric between the two. The gorgeous fabric is the perfect choice - it is sheer and light enough to be seen through, but bugs can’t really get through the tiny holes.

In another video Emily continues the project, using more lace to cover her porch from the middle down, creating huge swathes of lacy walls. Some lattice rolling shades are then placed on the inside, which Emily can use to block out the sun if she wishes to, and further videos show her adding decorations including lighting, a rocking chair, and more.

Now, we love this idea for more reasons than one. Yes it is perfect for keeping bugs out, but also… It’s cute! Oftentimes bug screens aren’t that attractive to look at, but by using lace Emily has not only repurposed old fabric, she’s also created something pretty. It also serves to help block neighboring views of someone looking in (it is far easier to look out than to look in), serving yet another purpose.

So what do you think? Would you use this trick on your own porch? 

knotted pillows
Article

DIY Those Trendy Knot Pillows For Half the Price

1 hour ago
Ikea BILLY Bookcases
Article

Cincinnati Couple Transforms Ikea Bookcases Into Kitchen Pantry Cabinets and We're Impressed

14 hours ago
shutterstock_1164570604
Article

Ring Camera Catches Hilarious Drunk Couple Stumbling Up to Wrap House

15 hours ago
creepy coraline
Article

Couple’s DIY “Coraline” Cosplay Is Jaw-Droppingly Creepy

15 hours ago
Lazy susan
Article

Woman Creates Dollar Tree Version of a Lazy Susan and We're Impressed

16 hours ago
blooming orchid
Article

Texas Professional Planter Shares Easy Remedy to Save Burnt Orchids

16 hours ago
Floral chess board
Article

Artist Creates Beautiful Chessboard Using Flowers and Epoxy and We're Stunned

17 hours ago
Pool in the ground
Article

Family’s ‘Hillbilly’ Pool Looks Like So Much Fun

17 hours ago
Metallic fringe
Article

Woman Updates Her Fabric Closet Doors With Party Decorations and TBH It’s Pretty Fun

18 hours ago
pumpkins
Article

This DIY Pumpkin Serving Tray Is Perfect For People Salivating Over Fall

19 hours ago
Porch
Article

Woman Paints Porch Floor and It Totally Transforms the Space

20 hours ago
Bleached wood table
Article

Mom Shows Us How She Uses Clorox to Bleach Wood and We're Amazed by the Outcome

Aug 1, 2022
tin foil
Article

Teen Pranks Parents By Wrapping Their Entire Kitchen In Foil

Aug 1, 2022
Desert home
Article

West Coast Couple Created a Living Roof and It's Spectacular

Aug 1, 2022
garden fence
Article

Man Shares His ‘Cheapest’ Fence You Can Build Yourself

Aug 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.