Woman’s Sewing Machine Hack for Adding Trim to Fabric Is Genius

Wow, we never would have thought of this.

If you're an expert in tailoring, this article probably won't concern you. However, you might learn a new hack to speed up your process, like this sewing trick.

On the other hand, if you're a newbie in the tailoring business, keep scrolling. This TikTok creator @tailor_gril came up with the best sewing hack, as she is showing us in her video. 

If this isn't brilliant, I don't know what is! This hack is so cheap, it will basically cost you nothing. All you need is cardboard, packaging tape, and scissors, or a box cutter. Cut a little rectangle out of your cardboard box, cut a slit in the middle, thick enough to push any fabric through, and that's it. Then you tape the piece of cardboard to your sewing area, to prevent it from moving while you are working the sewing machine. This way you can sew one piece of fabric onto another piece of fabric, as shown in the video. And the results come out easy and clean. This would even work for beginners because the piece of cardboard acts as a guide almost. 

Other TikTok creators also thought that this idea was genius, as they mentioned so in the comment section of the video. And by the look of her follower count of 1.5 Mio, her other videos are also doing well and are appreciated by many. We all know how challenging sewing can be, so finding little tricks here and there could prevent clothes from being ruined or fingers injured. 

We are certainly intrigued by this hack!

