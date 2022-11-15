This Is a Sign You Should Transform Your Favorite Lampshade Into a Pretty Cool Planter

One of the best things about thrifting is seeing so much potential in an item that you’re able to see past its’ basic use and are able to transform it into something else while still keeping some — if not all — of its’ original beauty.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @lameforestcafe. She transformed a thrifted lampshade into a beautiful planter and we’re in love!

How gorgeous is this lampshade-turned-planter upcycle?! We love her beautiful approach of using this colored-stained glass planter to house what appears to be an English ivy plant whose leaves cascade over the shade and fall towards her bathroom floor. It’s simply beautiful her followers and and viewers love this idea as well!

“You’re a genius,” @stingystoner commented. “I just passed one up at the bins thinking I couldn’t repurpose it. You’re a genius,” @pastagorl9999999 shared. “Omg thank you, I have a broken one that would be perfect for this,” @jenfalls23 commented. “The way my jaw DROPPED I love this,” @bryceanne wrote. “First of all this is sooo cute!! And secondly to the people who are going to do this I suggest adding a bowl or some sort of protective layer!” @gensthename commented.

Don’t you just love the ideas you can get from social media?!

