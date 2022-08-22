Skip to main content

Are You Ready To Transform Old Lamp Shades Into Gorgeous Planters?

This is SUCH a cool upcycle!

Do you have some old or cheap glassware lying around? Maybe you have bought or inherited something, but while you don’t want to throw it away, you are also not sure what to do with it?

There are many uses for old glass items, ranging from display pieces to even turning simple glassware into recreations of far more expensive pieces from somewhere like Home Goods, but rarely do we see something we can do with old glass lampshades.

Though beautiful, these pieces are often unwieldy and don’t work well with more ‘modern’ lambs. Luckily one woman has just the trick that you can use to ‘upcycle’ any old glass lamp shade you may have!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

One creator, Issa Me from LameForestCafe on TikTok, had some old lampshades lying around, but unlike many of us, they had an idea. (Insert jazz hands.) Instead of leaving it where it as or trying to put it on a modern lamp, they decided to turn the idea on its head completely.

Instead, Issa decided that the lampshade turned upside down was the perfect size and shape for a planter. So that is exactly what she did. Flipping it over so that the opening was on the top, Issa filled the empty space with some dirt and a little bit of ivy, allowing some of the vines to creep over the edges and hang down.

A woven basket helps complete the look, holding the shade perfectly in place while also setting off the beautiful stained glass look of the piece itself. Issa then hung the ‘new’ planter in front of her bathroom window, allowing the ivy to get the perfect amount of light, which also bounces off the glass and helps add a beautiful look and glow to the room.


The overall effect is, honestly, stunning, and you can bet that we’ll be on the lookout for similar old glass lampshades so we can do something similar!

shutterstock_2104630829
Article

Woman Refinishes Her Brick and It Makes Such a Huge Difference

neighbors greeting each other
Article

Man Shares the Adorable Reaction His Elderly Neighbor Had to His “Gift”

witch
Article

Mom Transforms Old Milk Carton Into the Best Halloween Decorations Ever

fluffing sheet
Article

These Three Simple Hacks Will Actually Make Your Life Easier

faux wood floor
Article

Renter-Friendly DIY Costs Only $40 and Her Floors Look Brand New

shutterstock_147381659
Article

Couple Doesn’t Want To Spend 3k On a Table, So They Made It Instead

shutterstock_1469251982
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Glitter Water Bottle From Walmart

digging up plants
Article

Woman's Planting 'Fail' Makes Us Feel A Little Better About Our Own Garden Oops

pink fridge
Article

Woman Creates Pink Fridge of Her Dreams With One Simple Product

galaxy
Article

Woman’s Solution For Two Large Holes In her Wall Is Very… Creative.

dirty house
Article

Friends “Prank” Honeymooning Couple But People Think They Took It Too Far

gnome
Article

DIY Gnome Wreath Is Perfect For Fall

folding table
Article

Teacher Transforms Thrifted Tables Into a DIY Notepad and Pencil

compost
Article

Woman Shows How She Made a Space-Saving Composting Tower

cluttered kitchen
Article

Try These Simple Swaps To Help You Clear Up Clutter In Your Kitchen

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.