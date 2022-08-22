Are You Ready To Transform Old Lamp Shades Into Gorgeous Planters?

Do you have some old or cheap glassware lying around? Maybe you have bought or inherited something, but while you don’t want to throw it away, you are also not sure what to do with it?

There are many uses for old glass items, ranging from display pieces to even turning simple glassware into recreations of far more expensive pieces from somewhere like Home Goods, but rarely do we see something we can do with old glass lampshades.

Though beautiful, these pieces are often unwieldy and don’t work well with more ‘modern’ lambs. Luckily one woman has just the trick that you can use to ‘upcycle’ any old glass lamp shade you may have!

One creator, Issa Me from LameForestCafe on TikTok, had some old lampshades lying around, but unlike many of us, they had an idea. (Insert jazz hands.) Instead of leaving it where it as or trying to put it on a modern lamp, they decided to turn the idea on its head completely.

Instead, Issa decided that the lampshade turned upside down was the perfect size and shape for a planter. So that is exactly what she did. Flipping it over so that the opening was on the top, Issa filled the empty space with some dirt and a little bit of ivy, allowing some of the vines to creep over the edges and hang down.

A woven basket helps complete the look, holding the shade perfectly in place while also setting off the beautiful stained glass look of the piece itself. Issa then hung the ‘new’ planter in front of her bathroom window, allowing the ivy to get the perfect amount of light, which also bounces off the glass and helps add a beautiful look and glow to the room.



The overall effect is, honestly, stunning, and you can bet that we’ll be on the lookout for similar old glass lampshades so we can do something similar!