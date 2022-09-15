Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

Organizing a foyer - or 'landing zone" as some would call it - could be tricky, especially if there isn't much space to work with. IKEA would be a good place for inspiration or TikTok. With a strategic plan and your kids in mind, you can turn your entryway into a hangout spot, that can still be neat and cute.

This woman @dropandgivemenerdy on TikTok demonstrates exactly what she did with her landing zone at home that was kids approved.

How cute is this little foyer space? I am definitely getting IKEA vibes, but she might have used different products. I love how organized but welcoming and warm it looks. All created with her kids in mind but also what works best for mom. Genius! As you can see, this content creator used hooks under the counter area for her kids to hang their backpacks, as well as an organizer on the wall for papers brought home for the day, so everything has its place. The counter even has reward tickets for the kids if they did some chores around the house, speaking of motivation and teaching kids responsibility. And let's not forget about the "art of the day" corner, as well as school year photos, and a calendar. I don't think I have seen a tiny area more organized than this landing zone. Well done!

If you have a corner in your entryway you want to update and dedicate to your kids, this is a good start to get some inspiration.