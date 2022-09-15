Skip to main content

Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

What a great concept!

Organizing a foyer - or 'landing zone" as some would call it - could be tricky, especially if there isn't much space to work with. IKEA would be a good place for inspiration or TikTok. With a strategic plan and your kids in mind, you can turn your entryway into a hangout spot, that can still be neat and cute.

This woman @dropandgivemenerdy on TikTok demonstrates exactly what she did with her landing zone at home that was kids approved.

WATCH THE VIDEO

How cute is this little foyer space? I am definitely getting IKEA vibes, but she might have used different products. I love how organized but welcoming and warm it looks. All created with her kids in mind but also what works best for mom. Genius! As you can see, this content creator used hooks under the counter area for her kids to hang their backpacks, as well as an organizer on the wall for papers brought home for the day, so everything has its place. The counter even has reward tickets for the kids if they did some chores around the house, speaking of motivation and teaching kids responsibility. And let's not forget about the "art of the day" corner, as well as school year photos, and a calendar. I don't think I have seen a tiny area more organized than this landing zone. Well done!

If you have a corner in your entryway you want to update and dedicate to your kids, this is a good start to get some inspiration. 

wallpaper
Article

Woman Turns Fabric Into Vintage Wallpaper For Her Kitchen

books
Article

This DIY Wallpaper Project Will Trick Guests Into Thinking It’s Expensive

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Brilliantly Recreates a Hogwarts Halloween With Pumpkins From Target

Table centerpiece
Article

You Won’t Believe This Princess Centerpiece Was The Product Of The Dollar Tree

black kitchen countertops with boho farm aesthetic
Article

Woman Shows How To Easily Fix A Counter Top With The Help Of Amazon

painting old wood
Article

Virginia Furniture Artist Does The Boho-Inspired Furniture Flip of Our Dreams

cutting glass
Article

Watch This Gorgeous Stained Glass Transform Into The Perfect Spider Web

Dresser
Article

Man Makes $600 From This $50 Facebook Marketplace Flip

cleaning your bathroom
Article

Woman's Budget Friendly Hacks Will Make Your Bathroom Smell Amazing 24/7

painting on concrete
Article

Woman Paints Front Porch So Well You’ll Be Shock to Learn It’s Not Real Brick

wall lights
Article

Here’s How to DIY a Wireless Hanging Light

mirror wall
Article

Couple Makes Gorgeous Mirror Gallery Wall and We Want to Steal It

shutterstock_31016866
Article

Woman Gives Her IKEA Cabinet A DIY Makeover In A Few Simple Steps

shutterstock_1840796110
Article

Mom Repurposes Old Soap Ends In A Genius Way

shutterstock_1471778783
Article

Mom’s Hack for Cleaning Up Glittlee Messes Is So Simple Yet So Brilliant

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.