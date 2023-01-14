Landlord Begs Renters to Stop Doing This To Your Rental Space

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’ve all been there. You move into a new rental space and want to make it your own. You put up wallpaper, paint the walls, put in some new furniture, and even buy a few plants for some greenery. But what if that makes your landlord angry?

It's hard to make a space your own when you can't do anything permanent to a space. There are tools and resources to help, though. And if you shell out for the right ones, you won't leave your place like the one in the video below.

People took a clear side on this landlord's complaints and frustration. Instead of helping him out, they mocked him for his situation.

"Dude thought the comments would be on his side." @Kris Massey971

"People when they have to actually put work into their investment properties." @Tiara

Others sounded like they had a personal vendetta against previous landlords and this poor guy was the recipient of their frustation.

"Why does it matter? The landlord's gonna find every reason to take money out of our deposits anyways." @Taurii Renee

Command strips and 3M adhesive products have a strong reputation. They're more expensive, but you get what you pay for. They're more resistant to heat, humidity, and wear. If you opt not to spend the extra money on brands with a reputation for high quality earned over decades, off-brand versions may still damage your walls if you use them in large quantities or in hot conditions.

But suppose you want to hang something (like a floating shelf) on your rental space's wall or use multiple adhesives at once. In that case, we'd recommend taking an extra step when it comes time to buy off-brand versions of Command strips and 3M adhesive products that claim not to leave residue on your walls may leave residue and may damage your walls if you use them in large quantities.

