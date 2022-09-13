Skip to main content

Woman Concots Genius Way to Trap Lantern Flies

And it only takes one thing!

Summertime is fun and all but it also brings some pests who love the hot temps. There are many tricks to get rid of pests in and around your home though, just keep scrolling. The worst kind of bugs you can encounter in the summertime is probably mosquitos and any sort of fly, especially big spotted lanternflies. Yuck! Although lanternflies are no danger to humans - such as cockroaches who can transmit viruses - the lanternfly can wreak havoc on the trees in your garden. 

As this TikTok creator @liveanysquisher demonstrates in her video, it is pretty easy to get rid of unwanted lanternflies. All you need is one thing, that most people already have laying around in their homes anyways.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Yes! It is that simple. All you need is a plastic water bottle with a cap, and you collect them one by one. There is also no force used, as you can see in the video the flies go in voluntarily. 

However, if you’re like me and don’t like any type of bug, this task might be quite challenging to complete, as the collected flies may jump around in the bottle, and startle you. But they are harmless and prettier to look at than cockroaches. They are also smaller. And the great part about this pest removal is that it’s cheap and and effective for a bug that’s super invasive and dangerous to our environment. 

halloween candle
Article

Woman Recreates Bath & Body Works Halloween Candle Holder With Supplies From Target Dollar Bin

upside down flower
Article

Watch This Man Concoct the Strangest Upside Down Flower Arrangement

mothman
Article

North Carolina Creator Shows Off Her Coolest Creepy Butterfly 'Transformation'

shutterstock_212817754
Article

Artist Makes Insane Design On House Out of Roof Shingles

shutterstock_1936619788
Article

This Attic Transformation Will Legitimately Blow Your Mind

christmas ornaments
Article

London Woman Makes Pretty Bauble Trellis That Will Have You Wishing It Was Christmas

shutterstock_1039674865
Article

Artist Makes Magical Mushrooms Out Of Fairy Lights and Hot Glue

vines on trellis
Article

Woman Creates Gorgeous Porch Trellis With Just Fishing Line

death star
Article

Girlfriend Surprises Star Wars Obsessed Boyfriend With Insanely Cool “Death Star” Wall

shutterstock_1533682181
Article

Man Recreates Vintage Block Lamp For Half the Price

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Military Wife DIYs Kitchen While Husband Is Deployed and It Looks Like a Professional Did It

macrame art
Article

This Macramé Wall Art Doubles As a Amazing Bookshelf

fireplace mantle
Article

Houston DIY Enthusiast Created The Perfect Halloween Mantle and TikTok Is Obsessed

shutterstock_118125955
Article

Couple Gives $25 Thrifted Cabinet an Epic Makeover That Can Be Done In Just One Day

halloween pumpkins
Article

Mom’s Halloween Nature Crafts Are Cuter Than Anything You’ll Find At a Big Box Store

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.