Woman Concots Genius Way to Trap Lantern Flies

Summertime is fun and all but it also brings some pests who love the hot temps. There are many tricks to get rid of pests in and around your home though, just keep scrolling. The worst kind of bugs you can encounter in the summertime is probably mosquitos and any sort of fly, especially big spotted lanternflies. Yuck! Although lanternflies are no danger to humans - such as cockroaches who can transmit viruses - the lanternfly can wreak havoc on the trees in your garden.

As this TikTok creator @liveanysquisher demonstrates in her video, it is pretty easy to get rid of unwanted lanternflies. All you need is one thing, that most people already have laying around in their homes anyways.

Yes! It is that simple. All you need is a plastic water bottle with a cap, and you collect them one by one. There is also no force used, as you can see in the video the flies go in voluntarily.

However, if you’re like me and don’t like any type of bug, this task might be quite challenging to complete, as the collected flies may jump around in the bottle, and startle you. But they are harmless and prettier to look at than cockroaches. They are also smaller. And the great part about this pest removal is that it’s cheap and and effective for a bug that’s super invasive and dangerous to our environment.