Argentinean Woman Makes Chic Lantern Out of Wax Paper

You can totally make this for a backyard party or a chill dinner party.

Fall season is here and although cooler weather is slowly making a comeback, we don’t have to put away our backyard party essentials just yet. As a matter of fact, we can actually still whip out some of our favorite DIY tutorials.

If you’re hosting a dinner party or backyard soirée soon, this DIY from TikTok content creator @roxanadicarlo.ok is perfect if you’re looking fro achieve soft lighting for your event. What’s even better, it’s totally easy to do.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, she simply rolls a glass mason jar with wax paper to get the accurate measure of how much of the wax paper she’ll need for the project. Next, she glues the ends of the parchment paper together and places it around the glass, scrunching it down tot he bottom of the glass. To complete the simple DIY, she places a tea light candle into the jar and rolls the wax paper up over the jar.

That’s it! Viewers in the comment section were impressed with this easy tutorial and shared their thoughts. “That would cost $151 at pottery barn,” @ogdensbird wrote. “Simply, the best thing I’ve ever seen on TikTok,” @ohpshaw_itshez shared. “I’m thinking additions for fall and Christmas around my pillar flameless candles!” @zaksmom commented.

These DIY candles are not only easy, but are perfect for year-around events!

