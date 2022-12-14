Daughter Turns Late Step-Dad’s Shirt Into a Cuddle Pillow for Mom and Her Reaction Has People Weeping

This is the most heartwarming story you will read today. It’s a simple tale of love and loss that will definitely move you to tears. A daughter decided to take her late step-father’s shirt and turn it into a cuddle pillow for her mom, who misses him every single day.

After seeing how much joy this gift brought to her mom’s life, we bet you will want to do the same thing with an old shirt of your own!

There are really no words for something this thoughtful. And the comments show how meaningful this gift truly is.

"Awww, that's so sweet. Now she can hold him forever." @Susan Rosemarie

"From a guy that lost his wife last year, that is a beautiful and personal thing to do & share, I’m truly sorry for all your loss." @Colingoddard71

A cuddle pillow is a great way to remember those who have passed and can also be a wonderful gift for loved ones. If you are looking for the perfect way to honor your late step-dad and his memory, look no further than this sweet daughter's creation.

Now, the shirt has become a cuddle pillow for her mom. She can hold it in her arms and feel close to her husband again since he will be in the fabric of this new pillow.

When you think about it, it’s truly amazing what people do for each other when they love each other so much. This daughter shows how much she loves her mother by creating such an incredible gift for her out of love and respect for her late stepdad. She could have almost anything but chose to make something special just like this!

