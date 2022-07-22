Florida Mom Shares Genius Laundry Hack If You Hate Folding Clothes

If your clean clothes sit on your bed for longer than a week, this is for you!

Doing the laundry is a process. While we may not have an issue with washing or drying the laundry, it’s the folding laundry part that many people detest. No judgement here though, we understand. Folding clothes and hanging the jeans, dresses and other items that go on hangers is a long, drawn-out process that can take quite a bit of time, especially if you have a large family.

While it may sound tempting to leave your clean clothes on your bed and sift through them as the week goes by, it’s not really feasible since you have to go to sleep at some point. However, there is a simple hack you can adapt if folding your chores isn’t your “thing.” Florida mom @juliestory shows us how we can avoid folding clothes while also not letting our clean clothes sit in a massive pile on our bed with this simple hack!

In the video, the mom of two teenagers (who are both responsible for doing their own laundry) explains how she purchased multiple baskets in order to establish a woking system that gives each type of clothing a place to go. For her daughter, she purchased one basket for dirty laundry, another basket for dresses and hoodies, one basket dedicated to bottoms, another basket for shirts and a smaller basket for smaller items. For her son, he has one basket for dirty laundry and a dresser that has four drawers with each of them dedicated to each clothing category, including shirts and bottoms.

If you’re wondering how they handle wrinkled clothes — they simply throw them back in the dryer.

We love how simple and effective this hack is.