Apparently, We’ve Been Folding Our Kid’s Clothes Wrong Our Entire Lives

Doing laundry can be challenging, especially when it comes to keeping whites - white. However, aside from separating the colors and garments, the ironing and folding part afterward is often enough of a reason, people procrastinate doing laundry in the first place. Even more so, if you have to manage a household with little kiddos running around.

But wait, TikTok creator and mom Natasha Swingler of @effectivespaces came up with a genius hack when it comes to folding her kids' clothes, as she shares in her video.

Folding laundry is now cut in half the time with this hack. And even better, the laundry is folded neatly. This way, pairs - such as a PJ set - won't get lost. It's like folding your socks together into a ball.

Another bonus point is that this takes up less space in the dresser or closet.

Looking at the comments section, TikTok agrees. As one TikToker commented,

"Off I go refold all my kids clothes."

I had the same thought - except I don't have any kids. However, I am wondering if I can use this method with my PJs, as well as create outfits or if it might be a little too bulky?

Other TikTokers wanted to know if there is a hack for folding skirts and if Natasha can also show how to fold school uniforms.

I'd assume you could technically fold any garment, the question is how neat it will look at the end.

