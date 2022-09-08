Skip to main content

Woman Completely Redoes Parent's Laundry Room On A Budget And It's Gorgeous

Here is how she pulled it off.

If you live in an apartment or house and have a laundry room in the unit, you can consider yourself lucky, as this is still considered a luxury for many people. In many apartments or houses, the laundry is inside a tiny closet without much room to organize, but if your laundry is in an actual room, a lot can be done to make this place your sanctuary.

For me, the laundry room is my happy place. It’s where the magic happens. So it needs to be clean, cute, and free of clutter. However, most importantly it has to be organized and everything has to be within reach. This task could be quite challenging.

Challenges in the form of a makeover can be fun though, especially if it's someone else who is doing the work. In this case, a woman surprised her hard-working parents with a laundry room makeover - on a budget.

With an Amazon account and a neighborhood Target around, that challenge can look like a breeze. If you’re in need to give your laundry room a fresh start, take notes from TikTok user @clare.sullivan_ as she demonstrates in her video how a laundry room makeover can be done easily and doesn’t have to break the bank.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Wow! As you can see, the makeover was definitely a success. The comments speak for themselves. All you really need is pretty wallpaper, the one used here is from Target for only $25 a roll. Clare also used bins - found in the kid section at Target and various organizers available at Target and Amazon for a decent price. The organizers help - well to organize cleaning products, rags, laundry detergent, towels, and bed sheets. Especially once they are labeled.

Want to know what her parents thought? See for yourself in the final reveal video. 

