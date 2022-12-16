Wife Stores Husband and Kids Clothes In Laundry Room Because If You Don’t Do Laundry, You Don’t Get a Closet

Doing laundry for yourself is already tiring enough… but doing laundry for your kids and husband on top of that is even more exhausting, and it seems like there just isn't enough time in the day. Doing the laundry is such an involved process, you have to first collect the dirt laundry, scattered about on the floors, then you have to separate and wash the laundry, and then you have to dry it, with some pieces needing to be hung up, others needing to be put in the dryer. The last step… folding, hanging, and putting away laundry which can take forever to do

If you have a larger house especially with stairs toting laundry baskets up stairs, around the house, to and from the laundry room gets real annoying real fast. Genius mom and laundry doer of four has a hilarious hack idea that cuts down on her laundry doing method.

The woman created in her laundry room a separate rack for both of her kids clothes and her husband's clothes and says ‘if you don’t do laundry you don’t get a closet.’ Since the mom is the only one doing laundry in the house she doesn't want to have to tote laundry baskets up two flights of stairs to put her kids and husband's clothes away. If they start doing laundry then they can have a closet but up until then their closet will be in the laundry room!

This is such a funny idea, but secretly we love it!

