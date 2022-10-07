Skip to main content

This Laundry Room Got a Serious Upgrade

Check out this transformation

There are a few things that are absolute must-haves in a home for us including having an open kitchen with plenty of counter space, a spacious bathroom and an area to do laundry. It doesn’t have to be Pinterest-ready upon move-in, but to have the space to make the necessary renovations when the time comes, is basically a requirement.

And it seems like this TikTok couple shares a similar viewpoint in regards to having a nice laundry room. Recently, Kaili of TikTok account @4tinyarrows and her partner recently renovated their laundry room and the transformation is unbelievable!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To say we’re impressed with this transformation is an understatement. This laundry room makeover looks amazing and we’re in love with the outcome! The couple took removed the old tile and replaced it with a stunning minimal black and white honeycomb patterned tile, as well as added in beautiful wood shelving, fresh sage green paint, wallpaper, a sink and a place to hang dry their clothes.

Unsurprisingly, their followers and viewers loved the transformation as well and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “Beautiful but now show how it looks with all the clothes piled all over. The way it is 99% of the time, LOL” @cbk8989 wrote. “It’s all about placement!!! Love love love !!” @deerana116 shared. “How does it feel to live MY DREAM,” @thejamiedrury commented. “GORGEOUS and even MORE functional!!!!!” @shrekyswampsoup wrote.

We agree with majority of these comments - what a stunning transformation! 

