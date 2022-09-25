Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

Renting a home can come with some challenges, especially trying to win the security deposit back. That's why it is always important to read the fine print in your lease but also contact your landlord prior to doing any intensive makeovers. If your lease or landlord does not give you any wiggle room - so to speak - there are still ways you can give your home a makeover without the risk of damaging your walls. For example with contact paper.

TikToker Julie Sousa (@the_avantgarde) learned this the hard way, by removing one of her DIY project makeovers from her drywall. As she shows in the video, contact paper is the way to go to get that security deposit back.

That's just brilliant! The little hallway area by the laundry room looks fancy, clean, and is hiding the fact that there are two hampers! This makeover is even hiding the circuit box - genius. What Julie first did was paint the walls in dark olive green, and then added black contact paper to one side, to create an accent wall. She then added some wood planks to the contact paper - which she first darkened with some wood stain - and attached them with a nail gun to create a rustic look. Last but not least, she hung some shelves, updated the artwork that was hanging there before, and hid the hampers under the shelves. That easy.

The purpose of the contact paper is to prevent damage caused by removing the wood planks, if Julie decides to change her mind or if she wants to update that area again with a different makeover. As she mentioned in her video, in her previous apartment she glued the wood planks directly to the wall and had trouble removing it, as it basically destroyed the drywall.

We are in love with this easy, budget-friendly, and wall-saving hack.