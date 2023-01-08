Man Uses Scrap Material to Build a Laundry Table Over Front-Loading Units

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

From doing laundry over the years, you know the more space you can gain in your home, the better. For folding, storage, or basic laundry sorting, this table offers a variety of solutions.

This project is ideal for anyone who lives in a small space since every square foot of storage and function counts when you live in tight quarters. It's also ideal for those with limited funds or little time on their hands because this table will take virtually no time to put together once the materials are gathered!

This table is a great idea for anyone looking for more surface area in their laundry room. The table fits perfectly over his front-loading washing machines and provides ample space to fold clothes, sort socks, or store cleaning supplies.

It's made from scrap material around the house and repurposed into this great DIY storage table that can be made in any size using different-sized wooden planks or boards.

In the comments, folks were clamoring for details on the process.

"Can you make a video that shows it all? I want to try the same work." @Umbs_remember

"What materials are you using to finish it?" @Phil_Carp_Fishing

Others made light of his craftsmanship.

"My guy was playing Call of Duty when the wife asked him to do something." @Erik Moreno

We hope this project inspires you to get creative and take advantage of all the space in your home. From building small tables that fit over the top of front-loading machines to using scrap material for other projects around the house, there are plenty of ways to make every square foot count!

