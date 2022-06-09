Skip to main content

These Faux Lava Lamps Will Keep the Kids Totally Entertained This Summer

How cool is this!?

There are some kids who detest science and there are those who are absolute fans of the subject. Regardless of which side your kid may land on, one thing is for sure, just about every kid (and parent, TBH) enjoys a cool science experiment.

Whether you’re helping your kid with creating an exploding volcano or experimenting with invisible ink, science projects can be a blast — literally, depending on the project — and a perfect learning opportunity for all involved. What’s even better, they’re so much fun to do throughout the year, even during the summer break.

If you’re a parent looking for something both fun and educational that can keep your child busy, you’ll definitely want to check out this video from TikTok creator Sarah Britton of @beyondtheplayroom who shows us how to make these super cool and nostalgic faux lava lamps. It’s science but can be disguised as a fun activity, so if you’re kid hates the subject, they’ll still love this cool project!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Isn’t this so cool!? We love the vibrant rainbow colors and reaction of the mixture! All the did was gather six small mason jars, fill them each with 3/4 cup of vegetable oil and topped off the jars with water. Next she added food coloring to each jar then added an alka-seltzer to each jar and waited a brief moment for the bubbly reaction. According to Britton, this project teaches us all about density, polarity and chemical reactions. “Oil and water don’t mix b/c water is polar and oil is non-polar. The oil will sit,” she explains.

This is our first time seeing this science experiment and we’re impressed! We definitely will try this DIY!

