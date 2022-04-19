Brilliant Pruning Hack Makes Lavender Look Like Tiny Trees That Belong In 'Bridgerton'

Lady Whistledown would be gushing about these in the society papers for sure.

Is there really any foliage more fragrant or gorgeous than a lavender plant? Our obsession with the purple wonder knows no bounds. We use it as a garden bed filler, perfect for a pollinator cut garden. We dry it and use it in potpourri to make our homes smell amazing. Shoot, we even use it for tea and candies for a floral, sweet taste. There is nothing lavender can't do. So color us delightfully surprised when we learned how to make them even more visually stunning thanks to a simple pruning trick.

Apparently, you can train your lavender seedlings to grow into a fragrant, gorgeous "tree" with just a few smart snips, resulting in a landscape worthy of the queen's royal garden.

When your lavender sprig starts growing greenery, simply trim off the bottom leaves leaving a little puff at the top for growth. As it gets bigger and stronger, keep pruning the bottom leaves until it blooms into a round tuft. When the flowers bloom you'll have tiny lavender trees that will look incredible in your entryway or along your walkway. Just be sure to add a supportive stake to the "trunk" since lavender isn't naturally a top-heavy plant.

It will absolutely give your home a romantic, royal feel.