Woman Claims This DIY Lavender Water Gets Rid of Roaches For Good

Finally, a roach spray that smells good!

The summer season may bring family and friends together for backyard barbecues and swimming parties, but it’s also the time of the year when we see an increase in pesky insects such as mosquitoes, ants and probably the main culprit we hate to see — roaches.

There are many store bought and DIY remedies that are shared amongst many people via social media, this DIY remedy brought to us by health and wellness TikTok content creator @kikidavis, not only smells heavenly, but apparently banishes roaches for good!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, all she did to make this simple DIY, she added two spoons of lavender flowers to a pot of hot water. Next, she strained the lavender water and added it to a bottle after letting it cool for a while. Finally she sprayed the water every where in the household and it’s especially beneficial if you spray areas where roaches are typically spotted.

According to the video, it’s been over a week since she created and used the lavender water and her clients haven’t spotted any roaches since. Her followers took to the comment section to share their success with this simple recipe. “Yes she is a genius, I have had nothing but success with her recipe,” @hissombra shared. “Bugs hate lavender! I clean up with lavender & haven’t seen any since,” @misskalannn wrote.

Apparently this simple, sweet-smelling recipe works well for ants and gnats, too!

What’s not to love about this?!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

