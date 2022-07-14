Skip to main content

Homeowners Dug Up Their Grass and Replaced It With a Gorgeous Rock Garden

Not only does it look great, you’d never have to mow your lawn again!

One thing many people look for when shopping for a home is a nice yard. While having a nice-sized yard is great, especially if you have kids, dogs, like to entertain guests or all of the above, it can be a major hassle to try and maintain it, especially depending on where you live and the weather.

Knowing this, one man opted to completely go against the grain, quite literally. TikTok user @creek_made opted to remove the grass from his yard and replaced it with a rock garden and an abundance of beautiful plants and tbh, we want to do this to our yard ASAP!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Talk about a transformation- his yard is absolutely gorgeous and we’re willing bet it’s likely the best looking yard on the block! Seriously, what’s not to love about his front yard? We love that it’s low maintenance, aesthetically pleasing, water efficient and has a diverse plant life.

Of course, viewers in the comments agree. “Beautiful! I would love looking at this from across the street!” @kandicebreinholt commented. “I did the same thing! Why maintain a lawn when you can have diverse plant life that is lower maintenance?” @meatloafpalace wrote. “Your yard looks way better than theirs. If I owned my house, I'd do the same,” @danazuuuul shared. “Thanks for conserving water and getting rid of your grass!” @xtinewa commented.

This yard is goals! Digging up the grass is not only a great idea, but again, the transformation looks amazing!

garden fence
Article

Couple Transforms Backyard and Saves Thousands of Dollars By Using Unconventional Materials

34 minutes ago
lofted bed
Article

Mom Ditches Idea of Bunk Beds for DIY ‘Loft Beds’ and Your Kids Are Gonna’ Want Them Too!

1 hour ago
watering plants
Article

Man’s Genius Hack Might Save Your Plants From Dying While On Vacation

2 hours ago
upside down tomato plants
Article

Woman Brilliantly Grows Tomatoes Upside Down

2 hours ago
shutterstock_1913276497
Article

This Simple Makeover Can Transform Any Staircase In 2 Easy Steps

2 hours ago
Carrots
Article

Woman Has Perfect Trick for Regrowing Carrots From Old Ones

4 hours ago
home renovation
Article

Young Woman Shares Her Secret For Renovating Her Home for Only $2k

5 hours ago
Jeans
Article

Woman’s Shower Curtain Ring Hack For the Closet Is Pure Genius

6 hours ago
Sidewalk
Article

Man Transforms Sidewalk That’s Been Neglected For Over 50 Years and TikTok Is Obsessed

8 hours ago
Flower garden
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Add Height to Plant and It's Genius

Jul 13, 2022
gothic bathroom
Article

Woman Rennovates Ugly Bathroom Into a ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Theme and It’s Honestly Beautiful

Jul 13, 2022
charcoals pencils
Article

Artist Creates ‘Wind Portraits’ and They Make For Some Truly Gorgeous Décor

Jul 13, 2022
shutterstock_786962215
Article

Woman Adds Gorgeous Plant Wall to Bathroom and It Makes All The difference.

Jul 13, 2022
shutterstock_1828678499
Article

Cosplayer’s DIY Renaissance Fair Prop Has TikTok Running to the Craft Store

Jul 13, 2022
Rainbow candles
Article

Candle Shop Shows Us How They Make the Cutest Dipped Rainbow Candle In This Viral Video

Jul 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.