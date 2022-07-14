Homeowners Dug Up Their Grass and Replaced It With a Gorgeous Rock Garden

Not only does it look great, you’d never have to mow your lawn again!

One thing many people look for when shopping for a home is a nice yard. While having a nice-sized yard is great, especially if you have kids, dogs, like to entertain guests or all of the above, it can be a major hassle to try and maintain it, especially depending on where you live and the weather.

Knowing this, one man opted to completely go against the grain, quite literally. TikTok user @creek_made opted to remove the grass from his yard and replaced it with a rock garden and an abundance of beautiful plants and tbh, we want to do this to our yard ASAP!

Talk about a transformation- his yard is absolutely gorgeous and we’re willing bet it’s likely the best looking yard on the block! Seriously, what’s not to love about his front yard? We love that it’s low maintenance, aesthetically pleasing, water efficient and has a diverse plant life.

Of course, viewers in the comments agree. “Beautiful! I would love looking at this from across the street!” @kandicebreinholt commented. “I did the same thing! Why maintain a lawn when you can have diverse plant life that is lower maintenance?” @meatloafpalace wrote. “Your yard looks way better than theirs. If I owned my house, I'd do the same,” @danazuuuul shared. “Thanks for conserving water and getting rid of your grass!” @xtinewa commented.

This yard is goals! Digging up the grass is not only a great idea, but again, the transformation looks amazing!