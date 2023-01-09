Home Gardener Shares How She Built Her Dream Garden Without Spending a Fortune

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

What does your dream garden look like? Does it have multiple raised beds all booming with plants, with beautiful garden pathways between them? Are the plants all growing in the ground in a synchronized way, pleasing almost any permaculturist? Do you have garden art spread about, filling the space with creativity?

If you have ever created a garden you know how much work and money goes into it, especially if you are starting with a raw section of ground. Costs include fences, dirt, tools, wood, seeds, perennial plants, and garden art. All of this adds up real quick which discourages a lot of new homeowners from creating their dream garden space.

Recent homeowner and budget seeker @blossomandbranchfarm transformed her yard with her husband into a large and thriving food supplying garden for under $275… and if you have ever started from scratch you know this is nothing!

Their yard to garden transformation looked like this; starting with a little free self labor they removed all the existing dirt in the area they are placing the garden, working the ground and loosening the soil. They spread a bag of soaked alfalfa pellets onto the soil and worked in it, costing them $30 for the bag of pellets. They mounded up their planting rows and used free wood rounds and mulch from chip drop to create paths throughout the garden. A whopping $150 was spent on starts, seeds, starting soil, and seed blocking tools. Straw mulch for the entire garden cost $45, and small rabbit fencing cost $35.

The couple estimated their first harvest was well over $1,200 in fresh produce!

