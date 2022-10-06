Skip to main content

Funny Doormat Keeps Church of Latter Day Saints Recruiters Away

Just a pro tip if your not into religious solicitors.

These days, it is advised not to open your door when a stranger knocks, mainly because you don't want to give anyone an opportunity to rob your house. However, thanks to the invention of Ring cameras, people came up with ideas to prank strangers from trespassing, especially religious solicitors. And where some of these captured videos are hilarious, others are quite frankly creepy and a prank probably won't do much, except a sign that reads "Beware of vicious Rottweiler." 

TikToker Jamie (@jamie.foust94) and her wife had probably the greatest idea when it comes to keeping religious recruiters far away, as they share from their camera footage. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Not only is their reaction hilarious, but this door mat is also funny as you can see in this video. It reads, "Gayest Place in Town." These two guys were there for a brief second and didn't even attempt to knock on Jamie's door. Honestly, nothing is more annoying than having daily religious solicitors trying to sell you the idea of their God. Another good doormat would be one with the Sigil of Baphomet, which indicates you worship Satan. Believe it or not, they would run not walk leaving your place. And would never return. You can find a doormat like that on Etsy. 

What a genius idea!

candles in window
Article

Woman Claims She’s Found the BEST Faux Candles

disney halloween
Article

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

coffee table
Article

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

garden house
Article

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Wife Has Sweetest Reaction to Getting New Siding On the House

Bathroom
Article

Watch Woman Transforms Her WC From Boring to Bohemian-Looking

shutterstock_1935210254
Article

Man Rigs Up a Genuis Way to Rake His Field Quickly

cool pumpkin
Article

Watch This Woman Shares an Easy Pumpkin Carving Hack

shutterstock_1485995702
Article

You Need to Give Your Bar Cart a Creepy Makeover

decorated cake stand
Article

New Jersey Home Décor Maven Uses a Cake Stand To Create Beautiful Fall Décor

Cluttered home
Article

The 20/20 Rule Will Help You Seriously DeClutter Your House

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.