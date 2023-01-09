If You’re Flipping Furniture, Make Sure It’s Not Trying to Poison You First

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If born before 1978, you've likely dealt with lead paint poisoning at some point. The federal government outlawed lead paint in 1978 after decades of research showed that children whose homes contained the toxic substance were more likely to suffer from various health problems, including brain damage and learning disabilities. By then, however, most furniture was already manufactured using lead-based paints—it would take years for those items to make their way into homes around the country.

Some older pieces of furniture have been painted over during remodeling projects or other renovations. However, if they're old enough, they may still contain traces of harmful chemicals that can be ingested by people who come into contact with them.

If you're planning on flipping furniture—or buying from someone who does—here's how you can tell if there's a chance it could poison you or your family members.

For those of us doubting the need for a lead test kit, one commenter shared their experience.

"Worked on old furniture, didn't have a kit, got lead poisoning. Don't recommend." @XenoJuice

"I recommend these swabs also for anyone who thrifts! I got cute mugs and also lead poisoning. Not taking that chance again." @missemmikat

Another person shared how their experience with old furniture gave them a special knack.

"I'm a painter and I've noticed old lead paint always chips the same, it's hard and chalky compared to acrylic which just peels. that's how I can tell." @atmospheric_vibes

Now, not all of us can tell just from looking at the paint, but a lead test can give you the clearest answer you'll ever need. Who wants to get sick just trying to turn a profit or update old furniture?

